Fire breaks out near Dubai Airport (+VIDEO)

Emirati media reported a fire in the Port Saeed area of Dubai on Wednesday afternoon.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai said in a statement that the city's civil defense is trying to put out a fire at a plastic warehouse.

The statement further claimed that the incident did not cause any injuries.

Al-Arabiya reported that the fire broke out near Dubai airport.

The media has not yet reported on the cause of the fire.

The report comes as news sources reported a massive explosion in the port ofJebel Ali in Dubai two months ago.

