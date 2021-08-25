  1. Politics
Fire breaks out near Dubai Airport (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – A large fire broke out near Dubai Airport, media reported.

Emirati media reported a fire in the Port Saeed area of Dubai on Wednesday afternoon.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai said in a statement that the city's civil defense is trying to put out a fire at a plastic warehouse.

The statement further claimed that the incident did not cause any injuries.

Al-Arabiya reported that the fire broke out near Dubai airport.

The media has not yet reported on the cause of the fire.

The report comes as news sources reported a massive explosion in the port ofJebel Ali in Dubai two months ago.

