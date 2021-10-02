Helicopter crash amid Expo 2020 in UAE leaves 4 dead

On the Twitter account of Abu Dhabi Police, the General Command of the Emirate Police Department announced in a statement that four people were killed in a chopper crash.

Abu Dhabi police said the helicopter was a rescue helicopter that crashed in an incident, killing two medical staff and two pilots. The Police did not say any cause behind the incident.

The report also said that the incident took place today (Saturday). However, there was no detail about the helicopter's mission, and Abu Dhabi police declined to provide further details.

The incident comes at a time when the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition started on Thursday in the UAE.

The Expo 2020 is a World Expo currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was inaugurated by the ruler of Dubai on Thursday, September 30th.

The exhibition was originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 – 10 April 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates, the new dates are 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022.

MNA/FNA14000710000401