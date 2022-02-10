  1. World
Feb 10, 2022, 4:25 PM

Fire breaks out in warehouse near Dubai International Airport

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Emirati media reported on Thursday that a fire broke out in a warehouse in Al Khabaisi area in Dubai this morning.

A fire that broke out in a warehouse near Dubai International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control, the Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) said, Khaleej Time reported.

The DCD said the operations room received a report at 12:54pm of a fire that broke out in a warehouse for construction materials and general trade in Al Khabaisi area of Deira.

Firefighters from Port Saeed station were immediately dispatched, arriving at the scene in four minutes at 12:58pm.

The fire was put out at 1:17pm after firefighters took the necessary measures to prevent it from spreading across the nearby warehouses.

