Fire breaks out in warehouse near Dubai International Airport

A fire that broke out in a warehouse near Dubai International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control, the Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) said, Khaleej Time reported.

The DCD said the operations room received a report at 12:54pm of a fire that broke out in a warehouse for construction materials and general trade in Al Khabaisi area of Deira.

Firefighters from Port Saeed station were immediately dispatched, arriving at the scene in four minutes at 12:58pm.

The fire was put out at 1:17pm after firefighters took the necessary measures to prevent it from spreading across the nearby warehouses.

RHM/PR