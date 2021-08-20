Fire breaks out at Baghdad University

Iraqi official sources reported a fire broke out at Baghdad University in “Al-Jadriyah” area on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the Baghdad School of Physical Education, Nas News reported.

According to the report, the Baghdad Civil Defense announced that relief forces are trying to extinguish the fire.

Iraqi sources have not yet released any reports of casualties or possible material damage from the fire.

Iraqi sources are still reporting that Iraq has witnessed several large fires in different parts of the country over the past few months.

Last month, a large fire broke out at Imam Hussein Hospital in Wasit, capital of Dhi Qar province, killing 108 people.

Earlier, a similar fire broke out at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, killing at least 80 people.

