Nov 15, 2022, 2:00 PM

Envoy:

Iran, Russia enjoy common determination to end Afghan crisis

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Referring to his meeting with the Russian envoy to Tehran, the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan said that Iran and Russia have a common determination to end the Afghan crisis.

"In the meeting with the Russian ambassador in Tehran, we discussed and exchanged views about cooperation and common concerns, including terrorism and its supporters in #Afghanistan," Hassan Kazemi Qomi wrote in a tweet referring to his meeting with the Russian ambassador to Tehran, Alexey Dedov.

"The destabilizing movement is trying to continue the crisis in Afghanistan by using tools including ISIL," the Iranian diplomat added.

"Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia have a common determination to end the Afghan crisis," Qomi stressed.

