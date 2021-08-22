Transit of goods from Chabahar to Afghanistan resumed

According to Behrouz Aghaei, between 100 to 200 trucks commute between Iran and Afghanistan daily.

Referring to the several-day suspension of trade with Afghanistan through the port of Chabahar due to recent events in the country, the official added, "Due to the recent events in Afghanistan, the Milak border terminal was closed on August 5 and was reopened to passengers on 10 August."

"Milak border was reopened for transit of goods on August 15," he added.

Milak border is in Sistan and Baluchestan province and was closed for a period due to the spread of insecurities in the vicinity of the border.

Presently, Dogharoon Border in Khorasan Razavi province and Mahirud Border in South Khorasan province are also open for doing trade and business activities.

