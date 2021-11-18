  1. Politics
Iranian special envoy meets Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai 

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan discussed the current situation in the country and Iran-Afghanistan bilateral relations with Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah.

Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi who has traveled to Afghanistan met with Abdullah Abdullah, former Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan as well as former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

During the meetings, the Iranian envoy discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with these figures.

The Iranian side is committed to continuing cooperation with Afghanistan in the economic, trade, humanitarian, educational, and other fields, Abdullah Abdullah said in the meeting.

Hamid Karzai also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for Afghans and cooperation with this country.

