Turkish warplanes bomb targets in northern Iraq: Defense min.

A statement by the Turkish defense ministry said on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency, that the Turkish Armed Forces, in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization, detected PKK targets in the Asos region in northern Iraq in Sulaymaniyah Province.

A total of 28 targets used by PKK elements as shelters, ammunition depots, caves, and the so-called headquarters were destroyed in an air operation with the participation of more than 20 aircraft, the statement said.

It added that the PKK was dealt a heavy blow through the air operation.

Turkey conducts regular airstrikes against the PKK targets in northern Iraq despite condemnation and opposition on the part of Iraq's central government and the Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq

Both the Iraqi central government and the KRG have asked Turkey and the PKK to take their fight out of Iraq but their requests have fallen on deaf ears so far. Iraq considers Turkey's action as aggression and in violation of its sovereignty.

KI