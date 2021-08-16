Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

A report by Daily Sabah cited Turkey's Defense Ministry as saying that one soldier was killed in clashes with the PKK in northern Iraq as the Turkish military's Operation Claw-Lightning continues against the PKK elements.

Meanwhile, Reuters has quoted a statement by Turkey's defense ministry on Monday as saying that that three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by PKK in northern Iraq.

The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross-border operation.

Despite condemnation and opposition on the part of Iraq's central government and the Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, Turkey is continuing its military intervention on Iraqi soil. The conflict between the Turkish military and the PKK has forced civilian people in a large number of villages in northern Iraq to flee for safer places amid the loss of their properties over the past few years.

