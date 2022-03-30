Turkish military base in N Iraq comes under rocket attack

Local Iraqi media reported on early Wednesday that the Turkish Zelikan military base in Mosul was targeted by three rockets.

According to official sources, the Zelikan base in northern Iraq is home to Turkish troops.

Turkey has conducted several military operations over the past few year under the pretext of fighting the PKK in northern Iraq and has recently talked about a possible attack on the Sinjar region in western Nineveh province. The illegal Turkish troops presence has sparked condemnation and opposition from different Iraqi political and military groups.

MP/FNA14010110000069