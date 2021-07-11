Persian leopard spotted in Malekshahi

Gholam Reza Abdali, the head of Ilam's department of environment said on Sunday that following the reports from the public that a leopard was present in one of the city's habitats, the forces of the Malekshahi Environmental Protection Unit have been installing camera trap in the area.

After several days, the first image of a Persian leopard was recorded by Mahdi Mami with the use of a camera trap, he added.

Malekshahi County is one of the important habitats of rare plant and animal species in Ilam province due to its suitable vegetation, the existence of rivers and permanent and seasonal springs, he said, adding that brown bear, wild cat, spider-tailed horned viper are among the animals can be seen in this region.

