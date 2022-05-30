  1. Culture
May 30, 2022, 11:59 PM

Two Persian leopards spotted in Ardabil

Two Persian leopards spotted in Ardabil

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The director general of department of environment in Ardabil province said that 2 Iranian leopards were seen and photographed in a sanctuary in the northern Iranian province.

Hassan Ghasempour, director-general of the department of environment in Ardabil Province said those two leopards were spotted and photographed by environmentalists in the Darband Mashkul sanctuary located in the Kowsar County. 

Nearly four years ago in 2018, a Persian leopard along with two cubs was spotted in the same area, according to Ghasempour, adding that the Darband Mashkul region is a good environment for the Persian leopards while the local people are really friendly to them.

KI/IRN84772109

News Code 187374
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187374/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News