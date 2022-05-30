Two Persian leopards spotted in Ardabil

Hassan Ghasempour, director-general of the department of environment in Ardabil Province said those two leopards were spotted and photographed by environmentalists in the Darband Mashkul sanctuary located in the Kowsar County.

Nearly four years ago in 2018, a Persian leopard along with two cubs was spotted in the same area, according to Ghasempour, adding that the Darband Mashkul region is a good environment for the Persian leopards while the local people are really friendly to them.

KI/IRN84772109