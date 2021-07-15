Persian leopard spotted in Dashtestan

Tahereh Mousavi, the head of Dashtestan's department of environment said on Thursday that Bushehr province and especially Dashtestan city is one of the best habitats of Persian leopards.

She added that the image of a Persian leopard was recorded with the use of a camera trap in Dashtestan.

Panthera pardus tulliana is a leopard subspecies native to Iran, Turkey, the Caucasus, Southern Russia, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

Since 2016, it has been listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, as the population was estimated at 871 to 1,290 mature individuals, with a declining trend. Common names used for P. p. tulliana include Asia Minor leopard, Caucasian leopard, Persian leopard, and Anatolian leopard in Turkey.

