Iranian delegation holds meetings in Nur-Sultan

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji discussed Iran's views on the fight against terrorism, humanitarian aid, and the continuation of US sanctions against Syria.

He also met and held talks with delegations from Syria, Russia, Turkey as well as the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

The parties, in these meetings, discussed political stability in Syria, the Syrian presidential election, holding the sixth meeting of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the related issues to border crossings, US sanctions against Syria, and the issue of detainees and etc.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Khaji left Tehran to Nur-Sultan on Wednesday morning to attend the 16th round of Astana talks on Syria.

According to the statement released by Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry, delegations from the guarantor countries of Turkey, Iran, and Russia alongside the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition groups attend the meeting on Syria.

The high representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq also take part in the talks as observers, the statement added.

The situation in Syria, the activities of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, international aid, and some measures, including the exchange of prisoners, the release of hostages, are among the topics of the talks.

The 15th Astana Peace Process Summit was held late last year in Sochi, Russia.

