Israel threatening regional security with its aggression

During a meeting with the Acting Head of Mission of the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) Alan Doyle, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari called on the committee to report to the Security Council on widespread cases of Israeli aggression and to take action to stop it.

Al-Jaafari emphasized Syria’s support for the committee's measures, saying that the committee is witnessing the Zionist regime's aggression and violation of the ceasefire.

The Syrian official stressed that the UNTSO, in accordance with its duty, should convey the facts to the Security Council and other relevant UN bodies, especially those related to violations of the Zionist regime regarding the ceasefire, as well as measures that threaten the peace and security of the region.

Doyle, for his part, said the UNTSO is gathering information and analyzing it with the cooperation of UN forces responsible for peacekeeping in the Syrian border region and the occupied territories.

Appreciating Syria for supporting and cooperating with the UNTSO's instructions in practice, he emphasized the UNTSO's commitment to continuing to work with both parties.

