  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2021, 2:23 PM

Japanese FM in Tehran meets with President Raeisi, FM Zarif

Japanese FM in Tehran meets with President Raeisi, FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – On a visit to Tehran on Sunday, the top Japanese diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi held separate meetings with President Ebrahim Raieis and outgoing Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

The Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in Tehran on Saturday night to hold meetings and consult with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Motegi has already held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted after the meeting that it was his last meeting as the Iranian foreign minister.

The Japanese top diplomat also held a meeting with President Ebrahim Raeisi details of which have yet to come out.

Prior to that, he had held a meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani.

KI/5286318;5286485

News Code 177652
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177652/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News