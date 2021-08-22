Japanese FM in Tehran meets with President Raeisi, FM Zarif

The Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in Tehran on Saturday night to hold meetings and consult with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Motegi has already held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted after the meeting that it was his last meeting as the Iranian foreign minister.

The Japanese top diplomat also held a meeting with President Ebrahim Raeisi details of which have yet to come out.

Prior to that, he had held a meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani.

