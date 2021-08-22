"US must abandon excessive demands in order to revive JCPOA"

The Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday night to hold meetings and consult with high-ranking Iranian officials, held a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani earlier today.

In the meeting, Shamkhani pointed to the long-standing relations between the two countries and stressed the need for expanding relations between the two countries without the intervention and influence of a third party.

The top Iranian security official further called the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf and international waters in the region a threat to stability and lasting security in the region.

The SNSC head further said that incorporating the Israeli regime in the US CENTCOM is a sign of continued US policy to create insecurity in the region, adding "The continuation of this destabilizing policy will have extremely dangerous consequences for regional and global security and stability."

He touched upon the Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA, which are stalled as a result of the US actions, saying that "the only way out of the stalemate created by the United States is to guarantee the Iranian people's rights."

Toshimitsu Motegi, for his part, talked of his government's interest in improving the level of relations between Tokyo and Tehran, and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would expand further during the new government in Tehran.

Referring to the importance of the JCPOA as an international agreement, the Japanese foreign minister underlined, "To revive the JCPOA, the United States must abandon its excessive demands."

KI/FNA14000531000647