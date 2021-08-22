Any delay in freeing Iranian assets in Japan not acceptable

In the Sunday afternoon meeting with the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday night to hold meetings and consult with high-ranking Iranian officials, President Ebrahim Raeisi appreciated Japan's humanitarian assistance to Iran in the fight against Coronavirus and expressed hope that the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in this field will help eradicate the global coronavirus disease in both countries and the world.

During the meeting, the President of Iran stressed the need to free Iran's financial resources in Japan and noted that any delay in the release of Iranian assets in Japanese banks is not justifiable to Iran.

Raeisi also pointed out that it was the United States that withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and expanded the anti-Iran sanctions.

He also criticized the Europeans for remaining indifferent to the US sanctions in violation of the deal and for not abiding by their commitments under the deal, stressing that any country that does not abide by its JCPOA commitments must be held to account.

Emphasizing that Iran basically sees no problem with negotiation, the Iranian President added that no one can buy any justifications for the continuation of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Elsewhere, Raeisi touched upon the developments in Afghanistan and said that Iran welcomes any efforts by the Japanese government and regional countries to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and continues to support peace and stability in Afghanistan, while we believe that it is up to Afghans themselves that should make decisions on Afghanistan," the new Iranian president asserted.

"Foreign intervention has led to the continuation of Afghanistan's problems," Raeisi said, adding, "The presence of Americans in countries in the region, including Afghanistan, has not created security but it has been a threat to their security."

Ayatollah Raeisi also considered the security of regional and international waters to be in the interest of all and said, "We consider creating any insecurity in the region dangerous for regional and international security and we oppose it."

The president further condemned the US bullying that threatens the independence, freedom, and identity of nations, stressing that "It is necessary that nations confront the unilateralism and monopolizing of power by bullying powers."

The Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, for his part, congratulated Raeisi on his election victory and stressed developing and deepening the long-standing relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister further reiterated his country's support for the JCPOA as an international agreement that benefits all, saying that Japan has always worked in line with the security of the region.

Motegi went on to express concern over recent developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need to stop violence and save lives.

He added Tokyo supports the diplomatic efforts of the countries of the region to achieve peace and stability in the region, adding that the Japanese principled position is that problems and issues should be resolved peacefully and through dialogue.

