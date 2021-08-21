Iranians grab medals in Kazakhstan Arm-wrestling C'ship

The Asian Arm Wrestling Championships kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Friday with the participation of 12 teams and 500 athletes.

Four Iranian women managed to win medals on the first day of the competitions.

In the 70 kg category, Maryam Mehranfard won the gold medals in both left and right hands.

Mahrokh Sadat Ahmadpanah grabbed the gold medal in both the right and left hands, in 80 kg category.

In +80 kg and the right hand, Sonia Amir Shaghaghi received the silver medal, and Roya Mahboubi snatched the bronze medal of the competitions.

Meanwhile, Roya Mahboudi grabbed the silver medal for the left hand, and Sonia Amirshaghaghi won bronze.

The Iranian women's Arm-wrestling team has participated in the Asian Championships for the first time.

