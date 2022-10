The Asian Arm-wrestling Confederation was held in Antalya, Turkey in presence of Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh, president of Iran’s Bodybuilding Federation, and some other officials of the World Arm-wrestling Federation (WAF).

In this meeting, Iran was selected as the host of the 21st Asian Men's and Women's Arm-wrestling Championships in 2023.

The Asian Arm-wrestling Championship is scheduled to be hosted by Iran in both men’s and women’s categories on May 2023.

