So join us in our Premier League 2021-22 season preview:

The 2021-22 season is only a week away as Arsenal will take on Brentford on the 13th of August in the first match of the season. But amidst all the breaking football news as well as the Premier League news, we are here to take a look at the current situation of the PL clubs to deliver our Premier League 2021-22 season preview.

As always, what makes the Premier League entertaining is the many surprises, upsets and unlikely success stories that the league delivers which makes our job predicting it that much harder. But we wouldn’t have it any other way as this is what makes the Premier League the best league in Europe. So let’s get down to this

Premier League 2021-22 season preview as we try to make educated guesses on where teams might end up by the end of the season.

Relegation Candidates

Many have tried to formalize how to predict relegation candidates in a certain EPL season but it has for the large part been to no avail. However, generally speaking, a lack of personnel, as well as a lack of a manager with a clear vision for the club and right backing from the board, means that this particular club will almost certainly not survive relegation.

Having said that, it seems that all the newly promoted teams, Brentford, Norwich and Watford, are strong candidates to, unfortunately, be relegated and we think will end up as 18th, 19th and 20th in the Premier League table respectively. Watford seem to lack a clear vision of where they’re going unlike

Brentford and Norwich know their style but simply lack the personnel to keep up with other PL teams.

We suspect PL new boys, Brentford, will put up a good fight since their back 5 defense will make them really hard to score against. And of course, some of the veteran Premier League clubs like Burnley, Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace and Newcastle, especially if they don’t recruit well till the end of the transfer window, will also be present in the relegation battle at one point or another.

The Race for European Places

If last season showed us anything it was that the gap between the traditional ‘Big 6’ and the mid-table clubs are getting smaller and smaller, especially when it comes to the 3rd and 7th places. As always we have the usual suspects like Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in there but also Leicester City who have been brilliant in recent years.

However, this race very much depends on how these teams recruit in the coming weeks. As it stands Liverpool really haven’t invested enough to push for a title challenge, especially when it comes to attacking as their infamous front 3 struggled to perform last season. Chelsea also badly needs a striker since their goalscoring record was horrendous last season despite them splashing money on attackers last summer which makes the gap between these two teams and the teams trailing them, minimal. As far as Arsenal goes, their owners have invested quite a lot this summer but there are far too many holes in their squad for them to challenge for a Champions League spot. They’ve trusted Arteta a lot and the Spaniard must finally deliver in the league especially with no European football as a distraction.

Leicester have already lost Wesley Fofana for nearly half the season with a broken leg which will no doubt hurt them and they might lose Maddison to Arsenal. If that happens and considering Vardy’s age, the Foxes may underperform this season. the situation is the same with Tottenham as they’re in limbo awaiting the Harry Kane situation. If Spurs end up losing their Talisman they will no doubt take a huge hit going forward. For now, Nuno Espirito Santo can just pray that it doesn’t happen.

As far as the outside chances go, Aston Villa is heavy favorites to upset all of the teams that we mentioned above and get into Europa League places despite them losing their captain Jack Grealish. Villa has had perhaps the best transfer window in the league as they have invested smartly and strengthened their team quite heavily. Dean Smith has only to make the front four of Ings, Watkins, Bailey and Buendia work on the pitch and teams like Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester are in big trouble.

Now with all that said and with all the conflicting Premier League news, especially transfer news, going around, we predict that Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham will finish 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respectively in the Premier League table.

Title Contenders

Let’s get this out of the way: The Premier League is for Manchester City to lose. As it stands, in our Premier League 2021-22 season preview, we think that the Cityzens are far too powerful, deftly managed and experienced in winning for anyone to really challenge them for the title. they have a team full of talented players that each could be a superstar at another Premier League team and they have a bench that is as good as their rivals' first eleven! This was all before the breaking football news of last night and the addition of Jack Grealish to Manchester City. With Grealish already a Cityzen, if Man City manages to get Harry Kane in, anything less than a Premier League title and a Champions League title next season would be considered a failure for Pep Guardiola. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has already blundered a Champions League final against a somewhat weaker Chelsea side and must now deliver on the big stages to justify more than 1 billion Euros Man City have spent since he got there 6 years ago. Trailing the Cityzens will most likely be their neighbors, Manchester United, who’ve had a great transfer window so far. The Red Devils have gone out there and done their business early, unlike their last few seasons, and now with the addition of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, they’re a much stronger side than they were last season.

Despite United coming in 2nd last season, there was a huge 12 points gap between them and Manchester City which they must work to make smaller. They could face heavy competition from Chelsea and Liverpool if those teams get the recruitments they need. but as it stands it seems that the 1st and 2nd spot of the Premier League table will belong to the city of Manchester.

Over-performers and Under-achievers

Last but not least in our Premier League 2021-22 season preview, are the teams that we think either will surprise everyone with how well they perform, like West Ham did last season, or disappoint as they finish relatively lower than they were expected to.

Sadly, for West Ham, they are not likely to perform the way they did last season since they have a bloated calendar and a small squad that must play in all 4 competitions they are in. but we think that Aston Villa will take their place, seeing how much smart business they’ve done in the transfer market this summer.

The Under-achiever title in our Premier League 2021-22 season preview could go to a number of teams but we’ll go with Everton since they were set to challenge the top 6 but Farhad Moshiri’s investment seems to go nowhere. With Ancelotti’s abrupt departure from the club and the lack of huge investment this summer, Evertonians are set to have another disappointing season.

That’s it for Sportmob’s Premier League 2021-22 season preview. We hope that you enjoyed the article. For more articles like this, stay here with us at Sportmob!

