GR wrestler Mirzazadeh not to participate in world c’ships

Amin Mirzazadeh cannot accompany the team at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Norway due to a positive test result for coronavirus.

A spokesman with the Iranian Wrestling Federation said that Ali Akbar Yousefi will replace Mirzazadeh in the global event. According to Mohammad Ebrahim Emami, Yousefi was due to be dispatched to World U23 Championships but will now depart for Oslo. He also said that Mirzazadeh may represent Iran in the U23 event if his health conditions allow.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships will be the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and will be held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

Mirzazadeh was one of the representatives of the Iranian delegation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth.

