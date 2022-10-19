Erfan Kor makes history in Iran arm-wrestling

The Iranian sportsman overpowered rivals from Turkey, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

Over 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 countries have converged at the Amara Luxury Resort & Villas, which is the championship venue.

There are competitions for age groups from Sub-Junior to Senior, Grand Masters as well as events in para-arm-wrestling in both left and right arm battles.

The 2022 World Arm-wrestling Championships is being held in Turkey during October 15-22.

This year's competition was the 43rd edition of the World Championships.

