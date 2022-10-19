  1. Sports
Erfan Kor makes history in Iran arm-wrestling

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Erfan Kor has bagged the first gold medal in Iran’s arm-wrestling history; the athlete ranked first in the 2022 World Arm-wrestling Championships underway in Turkey.

The Iranian sportsman overpowered rivals from Turkey, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

Over 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 countries have converged at the Amara Luxury Resort & Villas, which is the championship venue.

There are competitions for age groups from Sub-Junior to Senior, Grand Masters as well as events in para-arm-wrestling in both left and right arm battles.

The 2022 World Arm-wrestling Championships is being held in Turkey during October 15-22.

This year's competition was the 43rd edition of the World Championships.

