Azadi Stadium set to be equipped with VAR: report

According to the Development and Maintenance of Sports Facilities of Iran, the video assistant referee (VAR) system that may be installed belongs to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and it will only be used in national team’s matches.

Iran will play Syria, Iraq, UAE, South Korea, and Lebanon in the third stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Dragan Skocic’s team will host Syria on September 2 in the first step.

Earlier, the AFC had announced that VAR should be used in all matches of this stage of qualifiers.

It has been years that Iran is pursuing to buy such a system but officials cite US sanctions and financial problems as the main barriers.

