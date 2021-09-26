Several Palestinians martyred by Zionists in Al-Quds, W Bank

In the early hours of Sunday, an armed clash took place between three young Palestinians and Zionist forces, a Palestinian source reported.

It is reported that Zionist forces surrounded a hut outside the city, and then the sound of gunfire and explosions was heard in the area.

According to local sources, two Palestinians have been shot dead by Zionist special forces in the town of Beit 'Anan, northwest of occupied Al-Quds.

The Arab 48 news website also reported that at least four Palestinians were killed this morning in armed clashes at several points in the West Bank.

RHM/FNA14000704000071