Aug 24, 2021, 2:20 PM

Zionists raid West Bank, kill Palestinian teen

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Following the attack on West Bank in the occupied lands and territories on Tuesday morning, Zionist regime’s military forces martyred a Palestinian teenager in West Bank.

The series of hostile actions of the Zionist regime against Palestinians still continue in different parts of the occupied lands and territories, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Israeli forces attacked ‘Balata’ Camp in the east of ‘Nablus’ city, West Bank. Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionists.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Zionist regime’s military forces opened fire on Palestinians living in ‘Balata’ Camp. The Zionists also attacked a house in the West Bank and killed a Palestinian teenager in ‘Balata’ Camp.

According to Palestinian media, Saad Kaabi was wounded after being shot by Zionist forces and was martyred before being taken to hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

