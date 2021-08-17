Zionist regime unable to overcome massive wildfire

As Zionist media reported, the fire, which has burned nearly 20,000 dunams of land so far, is on the scale of the Carmel Fire which burned large swaths of land in northern occupied Palestinian lands in 2010, killing 44 people.

Some 10 firefighting aircraft and large numbers of firefighters are working to stop the flames.

As the large blazes began rapidly spreading towards nearby towns in the occupied lands on Monday afternoon, emergency forces began evacuating hundreds of residents from Shoeva, Givat Ye’arim, Kibbutz Tzova, Ein Rafa, and Ein Nakuba.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the regime has asked some European countries, including Greece, to help with containing the fire.

