Zarif to host Japanese FM in Tehran tomorrow

The Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi will meet and hold talks with Zarif on Sunday morning in the Iranian Foreign Ministry building.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh had announced that Motegi would pay a two-day visit to Iran at the invitation of Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran-Japan relations have always been important as two important powers in West and East Asia, and the two countries have enjoyed friendly relations based on common interests during the 90 years of diplomatic relations, and now consultations on bilateral and multilateral issues are at the highest levels between the two countries, he added.

In addition to his Iranian counterpart, the Japanese Foreign Minister will meet with other senior officials of the country, Khatibzadeh noted.

Meanwhile, the Japanese foreign minister in his interview with the Saudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat stated that Japan can openly exchange views with Iran by taking advantage of its long-standing friendship with the country.

