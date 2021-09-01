High time to abandon fallacy of ‘all options on table'

In a tweet on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “US humiliation in Afghanistan is the rule and nor an exception: Vietnam, Afghanistan (USSR) Iran & Kuwait (Iraq) Somalia Balkans Lebanon Iraq Libya Syria Yemen……”

“Use of force is not just illegal, it is SUICIDAL. High time to abandon the fallacy of ‘all options on the table,” he added.

He once again addressed American officials and stated that it is high time to abandon the fallacy of ‘all options on the table’.

MA/IRN84457175