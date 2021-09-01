  1. Politics
Former Iran FM to US officials:

High time to abandon fallacy of ‘all options on table'

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Stating that US humiliation in Afghanistan is the rule and nor an exception, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that it is high time for US to abandon the fallacy of ‘all options on the table.

In a tweet on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “US humiliation in Afghanistan is the rule and nor an exception: Vietnam, Afghanistan (USSR) Iran & Kuwait (Iraq) Somalia Balkans Lebanon Iraq Libya Syria Yemen……”

“Use of force is not just illegal, it is SUICIDAL. High time to abandon the fallacy of ‘all options on the table,” he added.

He once again addressed American officials and stated that it is high time to abandon the fallacy of ‘all options on the table’.

