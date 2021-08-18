Raeisi discusses bilateral ties, Afghanistan with Xi, Putin

The Iranian President discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, with Chinese President Xi Xinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin congratulated Raeisi on his victory in presidential election in his first phone conversation with the Iranian president.

The sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan as well as the latest status of the nuclear deal. Raeisi and Putin expressed their countries' readiness to help restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

According to a statement by the Kremlin, Putin and Raisi discussed necessary preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in response to Iran's official request to join the organization.

They stressed their commitment to the continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation on main issues on the bilateral agenda, including major joint projects in trade and economic fields and cooperation in combating the spread of the Coronavirus.

