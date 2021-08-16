  1. Economy
Mahan Air halts all flights to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Mahan Air Public Relations department announced on Mon. that the airline has canceled all its flights to Afghanistan till further notice.

Mahan Airlines, operating under the name Mahan Air is a privately owned Iranian airline based in Tehran that used to operate five flights to Kabul per week.

The airline added that the flights will be resumed after the situation in Afghanistan goes back to normal.

As reported, major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan’s airspace after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens.

United Airlines, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the country’s airspace.

