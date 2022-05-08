IRCS ready to share its fruitful experiences with peers

Yaghoub Soleimani made the remarks on Sunday at the 100th establishment anniversary of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and said that the country has voiced its readiness to share its experiences with peers in the world.

The seven principles of the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have been a path of guidance ahead of activities of Red Crescent Society in recent years, he emphasized.

In this regard, Red Crescent Society of the country is ready to share its experiences gained in the past 100 years with other national and international societies, he said, adding that synergy and interaction in this area is one of the priorities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Soleimani pointed to the significance of cooperation and joining hands between Red Cross and Red Crescent societies and added that IRCS will make its utmost effort to materialize relevant objectives in this field.

