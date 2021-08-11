Foreign interference in regional affair ‘threatening’: Raeisi

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that intervention of foreigners in the internal affairs of the region is ‘tense and threatening’.

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Tue., President Raeisi stated that Islamic Republic of Iran considers intervention of foreigners in the internal affairs of regional countries ‘tender and threatening’.

While expressing his thanks for the invitation of Iraqi foreign minister for participating in “Iraq Neighboring Countries’ Summit’, Raeisi said that Iraqi move for holding such summit is ‘appreciable’.

Iran closely monitors UK, US, Israeli movements in region

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani has said that the continuation of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the countries in the region increases tensions.

"The continued dangerous and malicious presence of US troops and their overt and covert interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region will further increase tensions in the region," the SNSC secretary Ali Shamkhani said in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi foreign minister in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

Iran to review Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea

Iranian ambassador to Moscow said the country will study the ratification of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

Kazem Jalali made the remarks at the Gorbachev Center for Public Diplomacy on Tues.

"Naturally, the ratification process is underway, currently our government is reviewing the document. After the review, it will be submitted to the parliament for ratification," he said.

Maintaining Persian Gulf security, Iran’s principled policy

Turing to desperate effort of Zionist regime for creating tension in region, Iranian Embassy to Pakistan in a statement on Tue. said that maintaining the security and stability of the Persian Gulf is principled policy of Iran.

Referring to the malicious efforts of Zionist regime to accuse Iran and create tension in the region and also support of some Western countries in this negative process, Iranian Embassy to Pakistan emphasized that safeguarding peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region and Sea of Oman is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi:

Homegrown ‘Dena’ destroyer ready for naval missions

ran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that domestically-manufactured ‘Dena’ Destroyer is ready for carrying out naval-related missions.

Homegrown ‘Dena’ Destroyer will soon join the Third Naval Zone of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to increase naval capacity of Iran Army Navy’s fleet.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi Commander of Iran Army Navy made the remarks on Tuesday while paying visit to southern bases of the force.

Greek president offers congratulations to Iranian couterpart

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece has sent a message to his Iranian counterpart to offer congratulations on his inauguration as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In her message to Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday, the Greek president described relations between the two countries of Iran and Greece as friendly, historical and based on mutual respect.

There are opportunities, challenges for Iran-UK bilateral tie

The Newly-appointed UK Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Simon Shercliff said that there are opportunities and challenges for bilateral relations between Iran and United Kingdom.

The new British ambassador to Tehran released a video of his first working day in Iran, emphasizing the cooperation in Tehran and London relations.

By releasing a view of himself, he said, “Hi, I am Simon Shercliff, the new British Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is the first day of my mission in Tehran.”

'IRIAF ready to defend Iran comprehensively': cmdr.

Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said the forces are ready to defend the country comprehensively.

He made the remarks on Tue. during his visit to an airbase in Bandar Abbas, south Iran.

The Iranian commander in this visit elevated the equipment and defense power of the airbase.

"The sky over the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman is monitored around the clock, and the army air force is ready for comprehensive defense if needed," he said.

Top Iranian security official meets with Iraqi FM

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani met with the visiting Iraqi foreign minister in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

Before meeting with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Boosting regional stability priority of Iran foreign policy

n a statement, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lisbon stressed that strengthening peace and stability in the region is one of the most important foreign policy priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Strengthening peace and stability in the region is one of the most important foreign policy priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran has always supported the free passage of ships in the region, said the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lisbon.

WHO recognizes Sahand as 1st awarded Healthy City in Iran

Sahand, a new town in the East Azarbaijan Province of Iran, has just been awarded as a healthy city under WHO’s Healthy Cities Programme.

The award was officially presented during a formal ceremony today, Tuesday 10 August, by WHO Representative to I.R. Iran Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain to the Ministry of Health and Medical Sciences of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Governorship of Osku County in the virtual presence of WHO Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Office Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari.

Tokyo ready to cooperate with Tehran under Raeisi admin.

The Japanese Foreign Minister, who is scheduled to travel to Cairo, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Amman, Doha, and Ankara on August 24, announced Tokyo's readiness to cooperate with the administration of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday he will visit Cairo, Tehran, Amman, Ankara, Doha, and Palestinian Occupied Lands from next Sunday to discuss regional security and the response to the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo News reported.

Iraq says water scarcity halts electricity exports from Iran

Iraqi Electricity Minister Adil Kareem claimed on Tues. that water scarcity in Iran has stopped electricity exports to Iraq.

He said the decrease in the production of Iran hydropower plants has halted exports of electricity to his country.

This while the main reason for the power outage in Iraq is the recent attack of ISIL terrorists on power towers.

Iran COVID-19 update: 39,139 news cases, 508 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,139 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 508 people have lost their lives since Monday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,636 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 4,238,676.

Azerbaijan Rep. vessels to partake in Anzali military games

Minister of Defense of Republic of Azerbaijan announced the participation of his country's vessels and naval crew in International Military Competitions which will be held in Bandar Anzali.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense General Zakir Hasanov on Monday announced that two military vessels of his country will take part in the International Military Competitions which will be held in Bandar Anzali.

In this regard, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Hasanov visited the equipment of the crews who are going to participate in International Military Competitions as well as the readiness of Azeri ships and military personnel.

