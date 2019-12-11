Attending army games to promote Iran’s deterrence power in intl. arena

It is hoped that Iran’s military capabilities will further increase in different fields.

He made the remarks on Wed. in the celebration ceremony of top winners in International Army Games in Russia and added, “these competitions, which are held among Armed Forces of different countries, are a form of deterrent power.”

Manpower, mobility, communications and coordination between forces is one of the components of military power, he said, adding, “the teams participating in army games engage in combat directly and in fact, they depict the scenes of battle.”

During the eight years of Sacred Defense against the Iraqi imposed war, those brigades and forces, who had been well trained, could impose their superiority on the enemy, Brigadier General Mahmoudi emphasized.

It is hoped that the country will take advantage of experiences of these games in the maritime, land, air and defense fields, he added.

MNA/4795436