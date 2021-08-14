Iran, China, Russia to attend at Vladivostok competitions

The Chinese Vessel GUANG YUAN will be dispatched to international military competitions to be held in Iran, Russia and China. The ship with 50 military crews is scheduled to demonstrate its combat capabilities with members of the armed forces of Iran, Russia, Venezuela and other countries.

In the Vladivostok competitions, hypothetical enemy targets will be targeted at sea and naval rescue operations will be carried out. In Iran and China, competitions are planned to be held in the field of diving and air defense units.

China has been invited to participate in the tournament since 2014. China hosted the tournament for the first time in 2017.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan recently announced the presence of two Azerbaijani military vessels in the port of Anzali to participate in international naval competitions. 66 sailors of the Navy of the Republic of Azerbaijan are scheduled to take part in the competition, which will be held from August 22 in the port of Anzali in Iran.

