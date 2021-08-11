Multilateral meeting held in Doha on Afghan peace

The meeting saw attendees from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and the European Union, Reuters reported.

Representatives of all parties agreed that a political solution through negotiation is the only way out for Afghanistan, and its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected at the same time.

According to ToloNews, the meeting also called for agreements on fundamental issues reached by all sides in a timely manner to jointly promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and ultimately achieve a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire and form an inclusive government in the country.

In an exclusive interview with China Central Television (CCTV) that day, Yue Xiaoyong, special envoy for Afghan affairs with the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the Chinese government will continue to play a constructive role in this respect, facilitating negotiations through various channels to promote peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue.

Reuters reports that China, the United States, Russia and Pakistan are going to meet in Doha today (Wednesday) to further exchange views on Afghan issues of shared concern.

The meetings come at a time when the Taliban have captured 9 provincial capitals in Afghanistan in the past 6 days.

KI/PR