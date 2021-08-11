Afghanistan calls on intl. community to sanction Taliban

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar urged the international community to impose sanctions against Taliban, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Turning to airstrikes and actions taken by Taliban, Afghan Foreign Minister described the attacks as violating the commitments that the group has accepted under the February 2020 Doha Agreement.

He called on the United States and other countries to show reaction on activities of the Taliban group in Afghanistan by reviving UN sanctions against Taliban leaders.

Atmar called for a military response from the international community against Taliban, saying that Taliban attacks are a threat against Afghanistan and international peace and security.

Taliban’s attacks on cities have destabilized the region to a great extent, because these attacks will increase the number of Afghan refugees on one hand and will cause entry of more foreign troops into Afghanistan on the other hand, Afghan foreign minister added.

As the US irresponsibly withdrew from Afghanistan and security situation worsened, US military intelligence sources claimed in a new estimate that Kabul could fall within a maximum of 90 days.

