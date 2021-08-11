  1. Politics
Aug 11, 2021, 8:45 PM

Afghanistan calls on intl. community to sanction Taliban

Afghanistan calls on intl. community to sanction Taliban

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Afghanistan's Foreign Minister has called on international community to impose sanctions on Taliban, because, the Group are vulnerable against the international sanctions.

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar urged the international community to impose sanctions against Taliban, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Turning to airstrikes and actions taken by Taliban, Afghan Foreign Minister described the attacks as violating the commitments that the group has accepted under the February 2020 Doha Agreement.

He called on the United States and other countries to show reaction on activities of the Taliban group in Afghanistan by reviving UN sanctions against Taliban leaders.

Atmar called for a military response from the international community against Taliban, saying that Taliban attacks are a threat against Afghanistan and international peace and security.

Taliban’s attacks on cities have destabilized the region to a great extent, because these attacks will increase the number of Afghan refugees on one hand and will cause entry of more foreign troops into Afghanistan on the other hand, Afghan foreign minister added.

As the US irresponsibly withdrew from Afghanistan and security situation worsened, US military intelligence sources claimed in a new estimate that Kabul could fall within a maximum of 90 days.

MA/5279346

News Code 177257
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177257/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News