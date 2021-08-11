1 dead, 2 injured in gas explosion in southern Russia

According to TASS, one person was killed, two were injured as a result of a fire in an apartment building in Krasnodar where, according to preliminary data, a gas explosion occurred, the city’s Mayor Evgeny Pervyshov said.

According to the regional main directorate of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, the fire in the area of 50 square meters was extinguished at 01:33 Moscow time.

"The crisis center performed remedial action at the site of a fire in the Pashkovsky subdivision. The tragedy that occurred in an apartment of a four-story building on Ordzhonikidze Street took the life of one person. Two more were injured, they were taken to the burn center of the First Regional Clinical Hospital," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

He specified that the building housed 53 people, including 10 children. They were relocated to a hotel where a temporary housing station was organized.

The mayor noted that rescue workers, policemen, the representatives of the Investigative Committee, and the Emergencies Ministry were working at the site of the incident.

A full investigation will be conducted in order to evaluate the damage.

HJ/PR