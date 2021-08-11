5 killed, injured in last month blast in Dubai were Israelis

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported that it had obtained a confidential document about the explosion last month (July 7th) in the port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the document, issued by Dubai police, revealed that a six-member Israeli regime's team was present at the time of the explosion.

The document indicates that three Israelis were killed and two others were seriously injured in the blast.

According to the report, the document also shows that explosion was caused by a bomb planted in a container in the port.

Al-Mayadeen added that the document revealed that the bodies of some of those killed had been buried immediately due to the sensitivity of the issue and that the corpses of others had been transferred to their respective families under police supervision.

In the meantime, today (Wednesday), the UAE local media reported a fire at a plastic factory in the port of Jebel Ali in Dubai.

UAE Al-Bayan has reported that the UAE Civil Defense is trying to put out the fire which is burning at the plastic factory.

