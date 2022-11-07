Balcony collapse in Russia's Sochi leaves 3 killed, injured

"According to preliminary information, a balcony on the fourth floor of a five-story apartment bloc collapsed. There were three people on it. Two died and one is in hospital. The Sochi Prosecutor’s Office is probing into the causes of the accident," the press service of the Krasnodar Territory Prosecutor’s Office told TASS.

According to the Krasnodar territorial department of the Russian emergencies ministry, the accident took place in a five-story apartment bloc built in 1958 in central Sochi.

There are no other damages to the building.

