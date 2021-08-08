One police killed, another injured in Chicago shooting

One Chicago police officer was killed and another fighting for their life after being shot during a traffic stop on Saturday night, officials said, NBC News reported.

Chicago Police Department 1st Dep. Supt. Eric Carter told a news conference that two suspects were in custody after the incident.

He said that the officers were fired upon while conducting a traffic stop and returned fire.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the incident.

The violence took place in the city's West Englewood community, NBC Chicago reported.

RHM/PR