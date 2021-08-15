Mine explosion in W Iran leaves 1 dead

The explosion occurred in Dehloran on Sunday morning.
Emergency teams were dispatched immediately.
Dehloran is a city in and the capital of Dehloran County, Ilam Province, Iran.
HJ/5281556
TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – A mine explosion in Dehloran, Ilam province in west Iran left one dead and two injured.
