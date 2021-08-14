Eight killed in a plane crash on outskirt of Turkey’s Adana

Following the crash of a firefighting aircraft in Turkey, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the crashed “BE-200” aircraft belonged to this country, Sputnik news agency reported.

Russia's Ministry of Defense issued a statement over the plane crash, adding that all eight passengers onboard were killed, including five Russian soldiers and three Turkish crew members.

The incident took place near Turkey’s Adana province, the statement added. Earlier, it was reported that a firefighting aircraft belonging to the Turkish General Directorate of Forestry crashed in the Turkish capital.

In the wake of the incident, search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area.

During the day, a fire broke out in the forest area of Ilija due to lightning, and “we were trying to put it out,” Governor of Marash said.

“We also dispatched a firefighting aircraft to the area, but after a while, the communications with it was cut off and it crashed. We have already sent many teams to the crash site,” he continued.

