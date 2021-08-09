Iraqi FM to visit Iran to invite Raeisi to regional summit

During his visit to Tehran in the next two days, the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein intends to formally invite Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to attend the meeting, the New Arab reported.

He will also discuss bilateral relations, including issues related to Iraqi security, during his meeting with the Iranian President.

Hussein also invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a key summit of regional leaders that aims to bring together representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran.

The source quoted an informed official as saying that Baghdad had received positive responses from the invited countries to hold the meeting. Informed officials at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry had previously said that the meeting would be held later this month to deescalate tensions in the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi appointed a committee, headed by Senior Undersecretary Nizar Al-Khairallah, to work on preparations for the summit. Representatives from Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, as well as representatives from the European Union are scheduled to attend.

Al-Kadhimi recently told a group of journalists that Iraq will seek to play a bigger role in bringing regional powers together. The agenda will address security issues, as well as political and economic stability.

The Shafaq News also quoted a source in the Iraqi government as saying that Al-Kadhimi is trying to hold a regional meeting in Baghdad. The source expressed hope that Iraq's neighbors, as well as Qatar, the UAE and Egypt, would attend the meeting.

ZZ/FNA14000517000808