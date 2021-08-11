Iran, Saudi Arabia negotiating in Baghdad: Iraqi FM

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmoud Qureshi in Islamabad.

Stressing that Iraq is continuing its efforts to help defuse tensions between some countries in the region, Hussein said, "Iranian and Saudi officials are negotiating on some of their issues in Baghdad."

He called on Tehran and Riyadh to play an effective role in helping resolve the Yemeni issue.

Expressing concern over the situation in Afghanistan and emphasizing what he called the important role of Islamabad in helping to advance the peace process in the neighboring country, he added, "A political and peaceful solution must be used to resolve the Afghan crisis."

He elsewhere informed that Baghdad will host a conference of Iraq's neighbors, whose agenda is joint cooperation for peace and the elimination of misunderstandings between some countries in the region.

Hussein reportedly was in Tehran on Tuesday morning and met with Iranian officials to convey the invitation of the Iraqi Prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to the Iranian president to attend a conference of the neighboring countries in Baghdad.

He held talks with Iranian counterpart FM Zarif and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Tues.

