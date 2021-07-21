Zarif condoles with Iraq over Sadr city terrorist attack

Zarif and Fuad Hussein also conferred on bilateral ties during the conversation.

Iranian FM meanwhile felicitated Hussein on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

Zarif, on Tuesday, also had telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and congratulated them on Eid al-Adha.

At least 29 people were killed and 47 others were injured in a terrorist attack on Monday night in Sadr City, Iraq.

HJ/FNA14000430000076