Barham Salih will visit Tehran soon, Iraqi FM says

Fuad Hussein said that Barham Salih, the President of Iraq, will visit Tehran at the head of a delegation in the coming days to discuss various issues with the Iranian side.

Regarding the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Iran, Hussein said, "No date has been set for this visit yet. Iran has invited the Iraqi prime minister, and this trip will take place after the formation of a new government in Iran."

He added, "The change in administration in Iran requires the start of new talks on Iran's relations with Iraq, the countries of the region and the United States."

Regarding the Iran-Saudi Arabia talks, the top Iraqi diplomat said, "The third round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia was held and the results were satisfactory."

"What matters most is that the two countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia started discussing their stances on bilateral relations, and Iraq played an important role in this regard," he added.

