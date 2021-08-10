Motegi visit to Iran a new chapter in Tehran-Tokyo relations

The visit of Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu to Tehran in the near future, on the eve of the formation of a new government, could open a new chapter for the deepening and expansion of bilateral relations, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Japan tweeted.

Close consultations between the two countries on important regional and international issues will facilitate the exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, it added.

According to Japanese sources, Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu has planned to visit Iran as early as mid-August to meet senior officials of the country's new government.

He is also expected to convey Japan's willingness to strengthen its traditional friendship with Iran.

