Feb 23, 2021, 1:13 PM

Rouhani felicitates Japan's PM, Emperor on National Day

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – President Rouhani congratulated the National Foundation Day of Japan to the Japanese Prime Minister and Emperor, expressing hope that the Tehran-Tokyo friendly relations will be further strengthened and developed.

Addressing Yoshihide Suga, the Prime Minister of Japan in a message, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated National Foundation Day of Japan to the government and people of this country.

Hailing the increasing trend of cooperation and consultation among high-ranking officials of the two countries in various fields, he said this shows the determination of the two sides to expand bilateral relations and increase cooperation in various international arenas so as to create global stability and security.

He also expressed hope that the historical and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan will expand in various fields, especially economic and trade fields.

Rouhani also wished health and succus for the Japanese people.

In a separate message to Emperor of Japan Naruhito, the Iranian president congratulated his birthday as well as the National  Foundation Day.

President Rouhani expressed hope that centuries-old and friendly relations of the Iranian and Japanese relations will be further strengthened and developed.

