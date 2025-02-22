US biggest enemy of Resistance Front: Velayati

A senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velyati met and held talks with Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

Velayati congratulated the recent victories of the Islamic Resistance and Hamas in Gaza, considering these achievements as a sign of the strong will of the Palestinian people and the Resistance Front against the Zionist regime.

He described these victories as a source of pride and hope for the liberation of the occupied territories and the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

Velayati emphasized that despite the events of the past year in the region, the Resistance Front remains decisive and described the United States as the biggest enemy of the Resistance.

The Leader’s Advisor on International Affairs also stated that the world has changed, and the US's behavior has to change in West Asia and elsewhere.

He added that the way the US has treated Ukraine and Europe will also be repeated towards the Israeli regime.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah expressed gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian resistance, and emphasized the strong determination and will of the Resistance Front to continue the struggle against the Zionist occupying regime.

He stated, "The recent victories are only the beginning of the path, and we will continue our struggle until the complete liberation of Al-Quds and all Palestinian territories from the grip of the Zionist regime."

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement also highlighted the importance of solidarity among Resistance groups and the central role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this path, adding that this unity could lead to ultimate victory and the dismantling of the occupying regime.

Nakhalah criticized the positions of Arab countries and their weakness in the face of Western imperialism, and described the United States as the main factor in strengthening Zionism in the region.

SD/ISN1403120402436